BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from South Boston was ordered held on $60,000 bail after police found drugs and guns in his home and vehicle, according to the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

In a press release, the DA’s office said 40-year-old Roger Graham was arrested on Wednesday, June 22, after selling drugs to an undercover police officer on three occasions.

Police later executed a search warrant of both Graham’s home and car after the purchases, where officers found methamphetamines, fentanyl and crack cocaine in his home, along with a backpack with additional drugs in Graham’s car.

Police also found two guns and a “large quantity of ammunition” and “multiple large capacity feeding devices” in Graham’s home.

“The quantities of drugs present here, along with the guns and the ammunition, point to an operation that presented a significant danger to our neighborhoods and to our society, even if it was a one-man operation,” Hayden said in the release.

Charges for Graham include trafficking over 100 grams of cocaine, 18 to 36 grams of fentanyl, and 18 to 36 grams of methamphetamine, in addition to multiple gun and ammunition offenses.

He was arraigned at the South Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court on Thursday, June 23, and ordered held on $60,000 bail. The conditions of release set include GPS tracking, a curfew, and drug evaluations and treatment.

Graham is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, July 21.

