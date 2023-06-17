BOSTON (WHDH) - Homicide detectives are turning to the public for help as they work to locate Stepheon Wells, 20, of South Boston, who is wanted on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Dorchester in February.

Police say he may be in possession of a firearm. He is described as being a Black Male, approximately 5 feet, 3inches tall, and about 125 pounds.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 15 Fermoy Heights around 8:45 p.m. found Diva Ayuso, 32, of Sharon, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police at 617-343=4470.

