South Boston residents calling for safer streets

BOSTON (WHDH) - South Boston residents gathered Thursday to urge city leaders to make safer streets following the tragic death of 3-year-old Colin McGrath, who was hit and killed by a motor vehicle while on a sidewalk.

Residents want people to slow down and pay more attention while driving through South Boston.

“We’re out here because our streets are unsafe and we want to slow down some of these commuters that are flying as we speak, and we need to be heard today,” said resident Katie Donovan. “I want them to protect us from getting hit by cars.”

