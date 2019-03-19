South Boston residents outraged after World War II memorial doused with oil

BOSTON (WHDH) - A senseless act of vandalism at the World War II memorial on Castle Island in South Boston has left residents outraged.

Troopers responding to a report of vandalism around 11:30 a.m. Monday determined that someone had splashed or poured what appeared to be motor oil on the granite memorial, according to a state police spokesman.

State workers and others spent much of the day struggling to scrub away the stains.

Tom Troy went to visit the memorial where his uncle’s name is etched and was in dismay over the damage the act of vandalism left behind.

“I’m terribly angry that some individual would perform a cowardly act like this,” he said.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn was also shocked by what happened.

“I’m outraged at what took place in South Boston,” he said. “This isn’t reflective of the people in South Boston. We respect and admire our veterans and military families.”

Anyone with information is asked to call state police barracks in South Boston at 617-740-7710.

