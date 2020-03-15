South Boston restaurants and bars to close Sunday amid coronavirus fears

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bars and restaurants in South Boston have agreed to remain closed all day Sunday as a way to deter people from being in close contact amid coronavirus concerns.

The South Boston establishments entered a voluntary agreement with city officials and the Boston Licensing Board to be closed on Sunday as a proactive measure, according to state Sen. Nick Collins and Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn.

This after the annual St. Patrick’s Day scheduled to be held on Sunday was abruptly canceled and after bars and restaurants saw an influx of guests the night before.

Shortly after, the City of Boston released the names of several establishments that agreed to voluntarily close, including Lincoln, Capo, Loco, Fat Baby, The Junction, The Broadway, Roza Lyons, Back Yard Betty’s, Publico, Stats, Shenannagins, and Coppersmith.

“As we are in unchartered waters here and all need to heed the advice of public health professionals to help stop the spread of COVID19, South Boston bars and restaurants will be closed today as part of a voluntary agreement,” Collins said in a statement.

“We are all in this together and it’s imperative now that we all do all that we can to keep our communities safe.”

Flynn thanked Mayor Martin Walsh and other city officials for taking the measures to protect public health.

The Licensing Board has been working with licensed establishments in South Boston regarding patrons on St. Patrick's Day and the ongoing public safety concerns regarding COVID-19. These establishments have agreed to voluntarily close today, Sunday, March 15, 2020: — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) March 15, 2020

SB bars & restaurants will be closed today as part of a voluntary agreement. Thank you Mayor Walsh, my fellow SB elected officials, neighbors, Licensing Board, license holders in SB for working w/ us & taking these sound proactive measures to protect the public’s health. — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) March 15, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)