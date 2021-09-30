BOSTON (WHDH) - People will once again be able to take to the streets for the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade in 2022 after it got canceled two years in a row.

Organizers announced Thursday that registration is live for the parade, which is slated to take place on March 20, 2022.

“We can’t wait to finally see you all again,” they wrote in a tweet.

The parade was canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns and again in 2021 due to state restrictions that limited outdoor public events to 25 people.

We’re excited to announce registration is live for the 2022 South Boston St. Patrick’s Day / Evacuation Day Parade. We can’t wait to finally see you all again. Register here: https://t.co/VSXrSjxbVZ — St. Patrick's Day Parade (@ParadeBoston) September 30, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)