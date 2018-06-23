South Carolina House of Reps. candidate seriously hurt in wreck

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Politicians and friends from across the country are sending thoughts and prayers to Republican U.S. House candidate Katie Arrington after she was seriously injured in a car crash in South Carolina.

President Donald Trump posted on Twitter he was thinking about Arrington. U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford also sent prayers to Arrington over Twitter. Arrington defeated Sanford in the June 12 primary thanks to strong support from Trump.

Authorities say Arrington was the passenger in a car that was hit head on Friday night by another vehicle on U.S. Highway 17 near Charleston.

Arrington’s campaign says she suffered a broken back and ribs and will be hospitalized for two weeks.

Authorities say the driver of her car, 59-year-old Jacqueline Goff of Mandeville, Louisiana, also suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the other car was killed and has not been publicly identified.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)