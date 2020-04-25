South Carolina man paints Venmo account on damaged house for tornado relief

After a South Carolina family lost everything when a tornado destroyed their home, they’re using the ruins of their house as a billboard to ask for help via Venmo.

Bill Patterson’s home was knocked almost 15 feet off its foundation by the April 13 tornado, which destroyed much of the building. While his family is OK, the home is a total loss and the Pattersons are staying with a family friend.

And Patterson doesn’t have insurance, so he’s reaching out for help from anyone who can donate — his home’s roof now has a huge message in white spray-paint, asking people to give to Bill-Patterson-71

“Maybe this will draw some attention to what we’re trying to do,” Patterson said. “Looking at the house you maybe feel sorry for yourself just for a moment but you have to pick yourself up. That is no way to live.”

