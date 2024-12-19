BOSTON (WHDH) - The death of a woman found in a South End apartment last week is now being investigated as a homicide.

Shantel Gillespie, 30, of Boston, was found deceased in an apartment on Harrison Avenue on December 12.

“While we are still awaiting a cause and manner of death determination from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, we have reason to believe that Ms. Gillespie’s death is a homicide,” police said in a statement. “Preliminary information indicates that this was not a random act and that residents of the building and members of the public are not in danger. Investigators continue to gather information and we will release further updates when we can.”

South End residents said they were shocked to hear about the incident.

“I love Boston, I love where I live, super safe amazing place. What I’m hearing is tragic. Surprising news to me, it’s shocking, is all I can say,” said Frasier Simpson, who lives in the area.

Gillespie worked at Boston Children’s Hospital prior to her death.

“Shantel Gillespie was a valued member of our hospital family, known for her dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the care of our patients,” the hospital said in a statement. “Her sudden passing is a tremendous loss to our organization, and we extend our deepest sympathies to her family.”

