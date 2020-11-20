South End’s Gaslight to permanently close its doors Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gaslight Brasserie du Coin in Boston’s South End plans to close its doors permanently on Sunday, the restaurant said on Friday.

The restaurant, owned by The Aquitaine Group, will serve its last brunch on Sunday, Nov. 22 after being in business for 15 years.

“The closing of Gaslight, along with loss of Cinquecento earlier this year to a flood, marks an end to The Aquitaine Group’s pioneering presence on Harrison Avenue,” the restaurant said in a statement.

The Aquitaine Group said it is looking forward to new endeavors in 2021.

