South Florida city sends out ‘zombie’ alert during power outage

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WHDH) — As South Florida got soaked on Sunday, one city sent out an alert… but it wasn’t about the weather.

The push notification was supposed to be about a power outage. Instead, the city of Lake Worth sent out an alert at 1:41 a.m. with a warning about zombies, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

“Power outage and zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth and Terminus,” the notification read, with an apparent reference to a city from the zombie TV show “The Walking Dead.”

It continued, “There are now far less than seven thousand three hundred and eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity. Restoration time uncertain.”

Lake Worth Live, a community Facebook page, provided an update from the city, confirming the message was not intentional.

“We are looking into the reports that the system mentioned zombies,” said public information officer Ben Kerr in the post. “I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message.”

Kerr said 7,880 customers were affected by the power outage. Electricity was restored in 27 minutes, he said.

