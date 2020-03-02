South Hadley man facing child pornography charges for the second time

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Hadley man was arraigned on child pornography charges for the second time on Monday, officials say.

Thomas Horton, 36, was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on three counts of possession of child pornography and eight counts of dissemination of visual material depicting sexual conduct involving a child, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Horton has been previously indicted on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

These new charges involve collections of images and video files of child pornography on digital media devices as well as dissemination of video files depicting abuse sent over a Google account to another Google account user.

He was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court June 6.

