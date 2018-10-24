South Korea finds likely war remains during border demining

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has discovered what could be Korean War remains at a frontline area where it’s jointly clearing mines with North Korea.

The two Koreas began removing mines from one of the heaviest Korean War battle sites at their border on Oct. 1 before starting their first joint searches for war remains.

The joint searches were among tension-reduction agreements the Koreas struck last month.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry says its troops found what it believes are two sets of human remains during the demining work.

An army identification tag with the Korean name “Pak Je Kwon” was found along with the bones.

The ministry says military records show Pak was a sergeant first class who died in battle there in 1953 in the final weeks of the Korean War.

