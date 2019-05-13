SEOUL, South Korea (WHDH) — Students in South Korea are getting a lesson in love through college-level dating classes.

The popular and competitive classes offered at universities throughout the country teach students everything from picking the right partner to coping with breakups.

“The goal is to understand differences among people, especially between men and women and how to form good relationships,” Sejong University professor Bae Jeong-weon said.

The class at Sejong University is popular for its dating assignment, where students are paired with random partners and are required to spend at least four hours together while spending less than $9.

Kim Joon-hyup, a student in the class, says this task forced him to think outside of the box for a fun date.

“I had to think of something different. I wanted to bring her to where I work. This way we save money,” he said. “I learned that I don’t need to spend much money to have a good time.”

In 2018, South Korea had the lowest number of marriages in 46 years, according to Statistics Korea.

“Young people in South Korea are suffering economically, so many feel they don’t have enough money to get married,” Jeong-weon said.

A recent survey found one in 10 college students who graduated found full-time jobs.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)