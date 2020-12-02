(CNN) — The world of artificial intelligence has come to the TV news business.

CNN affiliate MBN South Korea recently debuted the country’s first AI news anchor.

The AI is a replica of anchorwoman Kim Ju-Ha and copies everything from her look and facial mannerisms to the sound of her voice.

According to MBN, AI “Kim” is featured on its online channels four times a day, delivering the main news briefing.

