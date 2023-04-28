BOSTON (WHDH) - The president of South Korea was in Boston Friday as he wraps up his trip to the US this week.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and members of the Republic of Korea’s visiting delegation attended a luncheon at the Massachusetts State House hosted by Gov. Maura Healey early Friday afternoon.

The event drew security as Healey waited for the president to arrive.

Yoon spoke later in the day at Harvard University.

Yoon’s visit to Boston follows other stops in the US earlier this week, including a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden. Yoon also spoke to a joint session of Congress on Thursday.

