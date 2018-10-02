South Lawrence center serving hot meals again

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks following the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, a South Lawrence meal center is back up and running.

The center serves hundreds of hot meals each day, but they were forced to change their plans when the gas was shut off.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley was there Tuesday, offering a helping hand to those in need.

When the workers at Cor Unum, a South Lawrence free meal cafeteria, found out they could turn the gas stoves, the had one reaction.

“Yes,” exclaimed baker Lucia Depamphilis. “Very happy. Very happy.”

But that’s not natural gas. It’s propane.

The city gave the green light for four tanks installed behind the building. Cor Unum expects up to 500 people to get their first hot meal since the Sept. 13 gas disaster.

“People have a sense of community,” O’Malley said. “They want to help each other. They’re very concerned.”

The cafeteria is part of the Catholic Archdiocese and runs entirely on donations.

It hasn’t closed its doors since the disaster. Without gas, they served gold sandwiches to the hungry for free.

Some volunteers have struggled since Sept. 13.

Jerry Batemen has gone without water, a stove, or a clothes dryer for nearly three weeks.

“I’m hoping by Thanksgiving, I’ll have my boiler going,” Batemen said.

Mayor Dan Rivera says people depend on Cor Unum now more than ever.

“Tonight, when they eat their first hot meal in this dining room, I think a little more normalcy will have returned to Lawrence,” Rivera said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)