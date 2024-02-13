SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities along Cape Cod and the South Shore are expected to be among the hardest hit by a fast-moving nor’easter that’s moving into the area Tuesday morning.

Town officials are warning residents to stay off roadways until the storm moves out this afternoon so that road crews can clear the up to 9 inches that is expected to fall across the area.

There are also concerns about coastal flooding during Tuesday afternoon’s high tide and 40+ mph winds as the storm moves through.

