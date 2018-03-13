South Shore, Cape sees high winds, flooding during third nor’easter of month

(WHDH) — Communities on the South Shore and Cape Cod were blown away by strong winds during Tuesday’s nor’easter, the third in a series of storms that has brought plenty of damage to the region.

Gusts weren’t nearly as strong as in the past two storms, but some neighborhoods still saw flooding during high tide.

In Sandwich, fallen power lines fueled concern, as live wires could be seen sparking on the ground.

In Falmouth, the Police Chief had an urgent request for people to shelter in place. Hundreds of reports of downed trees and power lines built a dangerous situation on area roadways in what will likely take days to clean up.

Much of the town is without power, and more than two dozen roads are closed.

Whiteout conditions in Mashpee and Sandwich led to numerous cleanup efforts that made plowing an unending task.

Communities that just had power restored following the last two storms have found the power out again.

