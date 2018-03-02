MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Communities on the South Shore saw rough waves and severe flooding during Friday’s storm and officials are anticipating what could come with the next two high tides at midnight and noon on Saturday.

In Marshfield, parking lots were flooded out as waves battered the coast. Rocks and debris from the ocean were left in the roadways after the first high tide Friday.

High tide sent water cascading down Ocean Drive, leaving an SUV stuck in a ditch. No injuries were reported. Police in Marshfield issued a travel ban, ordering people to stay off the roads until further notice. Police said downed poles have brought down live wires, making conditions dangerous.

About 50 percent of residents in Marshfield have lost power due to the storm.

Rocks left behind from high tide #1 here in Marshfield as residents brace for the next high tide at midnight #7News pic.twitter.com/THP8CSPUDj — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 2, 2018

Over in Hull, about a dozen people had to be rescued after 2 to 3 feet of water flooded the streets. Hull Fire Chief Chris Russo said people need to stay off the roads. As of 11 p.m., most of Hull is without power.

In Duxbury, a state of emergency was declared Friday. All town roads have been closed and there is a travel ban.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)