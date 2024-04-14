NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Shore elementary school turned breakfast into a creative act of charity.

Students at Vinal Elementary School in Norwell collected nearly 1,200 boxes of cereal to donate to the local food pantry.

But before they did, they turned them into a chain of dominoes.

The school says it was a successful and creative way to give back to the community and was an idea created by the school’s student government.

Principal Nate Thorsteinson said, “We’re teaching them to be empathetic for others, those with less around them. And they put a fun twist on that. And they not only reached out to our local food pantry but also to South Shore food pantries to make sure they could spread the cereal boxes across more than just Norwell.”

