SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities across the South Shore are prepping for Tuesday’s storm, urging residents to stay off the roads during the storm and to avoid coastal areas.

In Scituate, the town distributed sandbags to residents at St. Mary’s Church Monday morning, quickly running out. Several areas in the town are prone to flooding, and tides are astronomically high.

Scituate officials are also warning residents to be prepared for power outages, as 40 to 50 miles per hour winds could bring down power lines.

Just to the South, preparations were also underway in Marshfield, where Town Administrator Mike Maresco said the storm could present a challenge on a number of fronts.

“The [Department of Public Works] started preparing this weekend,” Maresco said. “They were out cleaning the catch basins in those areas that flood. We’ve got plenty of sand and salt, DPW has plenty of plow drivers ready to go to move the snow.”

With both low-lying coastal areas and higher-level inland neighborhoods, Marshfield often experiences a range of weather conditions at once.

“Marshfield’s unique, you could be down in Brant Rock and get flooding and freezing rain, and in Marshfield Hills you’re getting inches and inches of snow,” Maresco said. “We’ve got to be prepared for everything.”

