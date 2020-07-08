WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ first-of-its-kind obstetrics emergency department opened at South Shore Hospital, offering innovative women’s healthcare and maternal services.

South Shore Health announced Wednesday that this new department is a “highly beneficial resource for any mother who is over 20-weeks pregnant and may be experiencing a pregnancy-related emergency.”

Kimberly Dever, MD, Vice President, Medical Affairs and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, expressed her excitement for this new initiative.

“The OB ED program will promote continuity of care, patient safety, expedited treatment, and better outcomes for pregnant women over 20 weeks of gestation.” Dr. Dever said. “Expectant mothers can leave the hospital with the peace of mind that comes with knowing their concerns are being managed with specialized expertise.”

The department is located in the birthing unit of the hospital, providing a dedicated space for pregnancy-related emergencies as well as a place to diagnose labor. It is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

