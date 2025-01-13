WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s a full circle moment for a nurse at South Shore Hospital.

Nurse Maura Trieber recently helped deliver the baby of a woman she also delivered, decades prior, the hospital announced Monday.

Trieber delivered Shawn Nelson, and then 30 years later, was able to help bring Nelson’s daughter Norah into the world. Nelson’s husband, Jonathan Nelson, and mother, Carol Worley, were also present to celebrate.

Trieber has been a part of South Shore Hospital’s birthing unit for 40 years.

