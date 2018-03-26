WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - South Shore Hospital stepped up security after officials said a former employee sent an alarming email and then showed up to the hospital.

The hospital told 7News that a former employee sent a troubling email to staff at the hospital last week. They said the former employee also made an unauthorized entry into the hospital’s emergency department Thursday night.

The hospital also said that they added additional public safety personal to all shifts, which will remain in place around the clock until further notice. The Weymouth Police Department will also patrol the area around the hospital.

In an email sent to staff and obtained by 7News from an employee, South Shore Hospital writes:

The safety of our employees, patients and visitors is always our number one priority. Our Public Safety team is taking measures to ensure our environment is safe and well secured and they are working in close collaboration with Weymouth Police Department.

The hospital said they reviewed access to the buildings over the weekend, including employee entrances.

One employee told 7News that they were also sent a “Code Silver” email that explained what to do in the event of an active shooter.

Employees have also been told if they see the former employee to contact police.

