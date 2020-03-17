South Shore Hospital utilizes testing tents as physician tests positive for coronavirus

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Coronavirus testing tents are becoming a common sight outside many hospitals across Massachusetts.

At South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, this added measure has been implemented to keep patients safe and help medical staff to contain the number of cases — all this coming as the hospital announces their first positive case among a staff member.

“I have never seen a system response like this before,” Dr. Jason Tracy said. “This is serious.”

South Shore Hospital is in uncharted territory — much like the rest of the world — they’re trying to get a hold on the influx of coronavirus.

“We’re already experiencing a high volume of patients with influenza-like illnesses,” Tracy said. “Therefore we need to do this for separation of patients.”

In doing so, they have set up tents outside their emergency department in an effort to screen, evaluate and treat patients suffering from flu-like symptoms without ever entering the hospital.

“Patients who are walking into our emergency department, we will triage them to the tent for an evaluation by a provider, a nurse, to determine what sort of testing or evaluation is needed.”

This is a safety measure not only for patients but for South Shore employees as well.

Recently, a South Shore Health physician tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are following all the CDC recommendations for personal protective equipment,” Tracy said.

The tents are fully operational.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)