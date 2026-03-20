COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield man was arrested Thursday, and is accused of secretly recording people inside a restroom at the Paul Pratt Public Library in Cohasset, according to Cohasset police.

Thomas Campbell, 63, is charged with video recording individuals in a state of nudity without their knowledge or consent, and illegal wiretapping.

Police said Cohasset library staff found a hidden recording device inside a unisex restroom and called police. Investigators said a review of the device confirmed that it contained video and audio recordings of people using the restroom without their knowledge.

Investigators said surveillance video and digital evidence helped them identify Campbell as a suspect.

Police said at least one adult victim has been notified of the situation, and they are working to identify any additional victims.

In a statement, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley wrote, “This is a serious and disturbing violation of personal privacy. I commend the library staff for their quick action, which directly led to the resolution of this case. This investigation also highlights the critical role that video surveillance systems play in protecting the public and solving crimes.”

Campbell is being held on $2,500 cash bail at the Cohasset Police Department, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Friday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Cohasset Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit by email: tips@cohassetpolice.com

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