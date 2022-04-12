EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Shore man plans to buy a house after he recently won a $5 million lottery prize on an instant ticket game.

Joseph Tibbetts, of East Bridgewater, chose the cash option on his “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” prize and received a one-time payment of $3,250,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

He bought the winning ticket at Hi Lo Gas Route 18 on North Bedford Street in East Bridgewater.

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

