South Shore Medical Center employees self-quarantining after having contact with presumptive case of coronavirus

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Four medical professionals are in self-quarantine after coming in contact with a presumptive positive case of coronavirus, officials said.

The individual visited South Shore Medical Center in Norwell at the end of February and the four staff members who came into direct contact with that patient are now being urged to stay home for two weeks, according to a release issued by South Shore Health officials.

Officials said that these measures are precautionary and were done under the recommendation of the DPH.

The test results have been sent to the Center for Disease Control for confirmation.

Massachusetts health officials announced Wednesday that 259 state residents are under home quarantine and self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms as the number of cases nationwide continues to grow.

Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said 719 individuals have been maintaining self-quarantine at their homes and that 419 of them have completed a mandatory 14-day monitoring period.

The lone confirmed case of coronavirus in the state was in a UMass Boston student who has since recovered, University of Massachusetts Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy said. Results from the state’s two presumptive cases have been sent to the CDC for additional testing.

The university has also recalled students from China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

Local colleges and universities are also setting up designated isolation areas as a precaution.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

