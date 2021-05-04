One South Shore organization is saying “May the fourth be with you” this Star Wars Day by auctioning off a limited edition refrigerator.

The Arc of the South Shore, a community-based organization committed to empowering families and individuals of all ages with disabilities to reach their fullest potential, is selling raffle tickets for a Star Wars GE Profile French Door Refrigerator.

The fridge, provided by George Washington Toma, retails for more than $3,000.

People can buy a raffle ticket for $100 each on the organization’s website. Only 200 tickets available.

All proceeds will help The Arc of the South Shore to continue providing services and support to nearly 4,000 individuals and their families each year.

