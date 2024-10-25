BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who shot and killed another man at the South Shore Shopping Plaza was sentenced to life in prison.

Julius Hammond-Desir, 21, was convicted of first degree murder for that 2022 shooting.

He is eligible for parole in 25 years.

Hammond-Desir was 19 years old when he shot and killed a man inside a store.

That man was shopping with his girlfriend and her three-year-old son.

Anishia Griffith, a friend of the victim, read a statement from his girlfriend. In it she discussed what her young son is going through.

“He is not sitting inside the courtroom today because he enjoys school and thought it would be more important to go learn today,” she said. “And I agree. He is now six years old. He calls you ‘the thief’, Julius. A thief is someone who takes another person’s property without permission or legal right, and without intending to return it. He knows that you’re something he doesn’t ever want to be.”

Prosecutors say the two men did not know each other.

