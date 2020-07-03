South Shore Plaza stores in Braintree in lockdown due to reported shooting

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Stores in the South Shore Plaza were in lockdown after a reported shooting inside the Braintree mall Friday, sources said.

Sources say police were searching for two suspects after a shooting in Nordstrom.

All stores were on lockdown and people were told to stay inside.

Braintree and state police were searching the area and asked people to avoid the Granite Street area.

