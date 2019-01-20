South Shore residents prepare for icy roads after storm brings coastal flooding

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - South Shore residents are bracing for an icy mess as temperatures drop rapidly and cause recently flooded areas to freeze.

Authorities say the impact of this winter storm will be the sudden freeze that could potentially bring power outages.

“The key is who is going to get all that icing on the trees, creating power outages and this is going to be about a two-day impact because I believe this wind is going to stay cold and windy for the next 48 hours,” Scituate Fire Chief John Murphy said.

Scituate received minor coastal flooding in their low-lying areas during Sunday morning’s high tide, which sent waves crashing into the seawall and water into the road.

Officials say the flooding they are dealing with now is nothing compared to past storms.

“They’re moderate waves, maybe six to nine feet,” Murphy said. “We’re used to the waves exceeding 15 feet in some of these storms, so we are very fortunate in this storm.”

The focus is now on the wet surfaces that will likely glaze over with ice by midnight due to the strong winds of 20 to 25 mph and the low temperatures.

