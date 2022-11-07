YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A golf course in the village of South Yarmouth is offering military veterans a round of golf on the house this coming Veterans Day.

On Friday, Nov. 11, Blue Rock Golf Course said veterans are invited to come down for a complimentary round.

“This small token of appreciation is meant to show the respect we all have for all those who serve,” Blue Rock Golf Course PGA Pro Jim Campbell said in a statement.

Blue Rock Golf Course describes itself as an 18-hole, par three course that has been family owned since 1956. The Course is open to the public and, according to its website, offers golf clinics, tournaments, memberships and events throughout the season.

