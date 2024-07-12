YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Yarmouth man accused of trying to sexually assault a five-year-old child appeared before a judge and was quickly sent for a mental health evaluation Thursday.

In court following his recent arrest, Ryan Evans has already faced similar allegations before.

“Barnstable freed him once before,” said Whitney Henry, reading a homemade sign she brought to Barnstable District Court ahead of Evans’ arraignment. “Ryan Evans is a child predator.”

Henry spoke to 7NEWS, saying she lived in the neighborhood in 2021 where Evans was accused of trying to assault a different child.

“There shouldn’t have been a second time,” she said. “He should be behind bars.”

This latest incident happened Tuesday night during a soccer game at Peter Homer Park in South Yarmouth.

Police said Evans lured a young boy behind the park’s restrooms and attempted to sexually attack him.

Officers said the child’s screams scared Evans away and he took off. But a prosecutor on Thursday said the 27-year-old Evans was wearing a GPS as a result of his previous child rape case.

Speaking in court, the prosecutor said Evans’ location information for the time he tried to assault the child “puts Mr. Evans circling the playground and right behind the bath house.”

Police said officers arrested Evans during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Andrew Bolduc, who said he previously reported Evans to 911 dispatchers said “It definitely could have been prevented if he had been put away the first time.”

“If this had been taken more seriously and made sure he wasn’t allowed to be on that playground and people knew about his past, it definitely wouldn’t have happened again,” Bolduc said.

Bolduc said he saw Evans at the Peter Homer Park in April and reported his strange behavior at that time.

Now, he said he and other parents are furious about new allegations.

“I was mad to begin with,” Henry said. “And I then I became enraged.”

Evans is not a registered sex offender. He had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf is due back in court later this month

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)