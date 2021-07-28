YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - David Dickey of South Yarmouth has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

Using his lucky number as inspiration, Dickey chose his ticket from bin #7 in the ticket display at the store, and it was a big winner.

He received a one-time payment of $1 million for his prize (before taxes) and plans to use his winnings to enjoy his retirement.

His winning ticket was purchased at Station Ave. Convenience located at 455 Station Ave. in Yarmouth. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

