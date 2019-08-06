South Yarmouth man wins $1M lotto prize while picking up paper towels

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Yarmouth man says he was making a run to the store for paper towels when he struck it rich on a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket.

Michael Campion bought his winning “100X” scratch ticket at Dennis Food and Package on Route 134 in South Dennis. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Two $4 million prizes and four $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $10 instant game.

