Southborough couple accused of providing liquor to dozens of minors at large house party

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southborough couple is facing charges after authorities say they provided alcohol to a large group of teenagers during a massive underage drinking party at their home on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of an underage drinking party at 6 Lynbrook Road around 9 p.m. noticed an overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverages after they were greeted by the homeowners, 53-year-old Amandeep Khurana, and his wife, 51-year-old Manpreet Khurana, according to Southborough police.

Once inside the home, police say officers witnessed at least 20 juveniles drinking in the patio area and as many as 70 others running from the basement toward Main Street.

Seven juveniles from Southborough and Northborough were detained but later released, police said. Several large bottles of vodka were later seized from the basement.

The Khurana’s will be summonsed to appear in Westborough Court at a later date to face judges including providing liquor to a person under the age of 21 and maintaining a noisy and disorderly home.

Manpreet Khurana was also charged in May with providing liquor to minors after a drinking party was broken at the home. The charge was later dismissed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)