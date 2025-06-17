SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Southborough police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a driver alleged to have been involved in a hit and run accident on Monday.

The driver was behind the wheel of a gray Nissan Murano at around 1:15 in the afternoon when the car allegedly “struck a waste removal worker, while the truck was stopped on the side of Pine Hill Road”, according to Southborough police.

The accident occurred near 92 Pine Hill Road.

“The vehicle fled the scene after the incident, without stopping to properly identify themselves,” police said. “The victim was later transported to the hospital to be evaluated.”

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the driver involved is asked to contact Southborough police.

