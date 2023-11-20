Southborough police say a man was arrested and faces charges that include indecent assault and battery after he allegedly “inappropriately grabbed” a Dunkin employee over the weekend.

The Southborough Police Department said its officers made the arrest Sunday, after responding to a Dunkin location on Cordaville Road. The department had initially received a report that a male customer had accosted a female employee, who arriving officers made contact with.

The department said that, according to the employee, a male suspect accosted and “inappropriately grabbed” her during the incident.

Reviewing surveillance footage, officers identified and later arrested Paul Smith of Southborough.

According to Southborough PD, Smith now faces charges that include Assault and Battery and Indecent Assault and Battery On A Person 14 Or Over.

