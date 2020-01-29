Southborough police release suspect sketch, video of vehicle as they investigate report of man exposing himself to girl

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Southborough police have released a composite sketch of a suspect and a video of a suspect vehicle as they continue to investigate a report that a man followed a girl after school before exposing himself last week.

A student reported that an unknown man driving a black, newer-model SUV in the area of Deerfoot and Flagg roads followed her, asked for directions, and then exposed himself to her on Jan. 22, according to Southborough police.

The student safely got away from the situation and reported it to a parent, who then notified the police.

The suspect is described as a white male with black hair, scruffy facial hair, and black, thick-rimmed glasses.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday and a video that shows a suspect vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored, 2010- 2014 Subaru Outback driving in the area where the alleged incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southborough police Lt. Ryan Newell or Det. Keith Nichols at 508-485-2121.

