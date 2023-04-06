Southborough Police are warning residents of a new TikTok challenge that is making kids sick.

The department posted a picture of “Trouble Bubble” gum, which has the same active ingredient as police pepper spray, but eight times hotter.

Kids can buy the gum online and it can cause difficulty breathing if swallowed.

Several children at an elementary school in Orange went to the hospital on Tuesday after chewing the gum. Some people say just touching it caused a reaction.

“Their hands were red, their faces were beet red and they were crying and saying it hurt,” said Kathleen Woodard, whose son ate the gum. “Some of them were a deep red.”

Police say if you chew the gum, you should rinse your mouth out repeatedly.