SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southbridge man faces charges and is accused of trying to lure a young woman into his house.

Police say Mark Miller, 62, is charged with kidnapping.

A 19-year-old woman says she feels lucky to be safe, after walking up to Miller’s house looking for a woman named Carol and two dogs.

She says she found Miller urging her to come in, saying things like “I won’t bite,” and “Go upstairs.”

“He then shut the door and then like locked the door from behind and then he stood like in front of the door with his arms up. And I guess at the point I was just like so shaken up that I really didn’t know what to do,” said the 19-year-old.

She says Miller moved to the stairs and she bolted out the door, straight to Southbridge police.

According to court paperwork, police say Miller was evasive and kept changing his story. At times he’s allegedly say his wife had requested the dog walker, and that she was upstairs in a bedroom with two dogs, while his son was in another room with a third dog.

Miller is being held on $500 bail, and the 19-year-old, who was trying to make some extra cash, said she’ll stick to babysitting from here on out.

“I would just say it’s honestly not worth it, to risk your life for something, especially money,” she said. “Never put yourself in a position that you don’t feel comfortable in.”

