SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southbridge man is facing weapons, drugs charges after a search allegedly uncovered multiple guns, explosive devices, and drugs in his home, officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant on Woodland Street on Wednesday arrested Kenneth Bachand, 46, after allegedly finding a Glock 19 handgun with three loaded magazines, an untraceable AR-15 style rifle with no serial number and an 11.5” barrel, a pump-action shotgun, two large-capacity feeding devices (30-round magazines), a substantial quantity of ammunition (.223, 9mm, and 12-gauge), multiple grenade-style explosive devices (secured by the Massachusetts State Police Explosives Unit) and an amount of suspected MDMA, according to police.

Several firearms were not properly secured in accordance with Massachusetts law and a records check revealed that Bachand does not possess a valid License to Carry (LTC) or Firearms Identification (FID) card.

He was arrested on charges including possession of a firearm without a license (3 counts), possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of large capacity feeding device (2 counts), possession of a firearm without a serial number, improper storage of a firearm and with being in possession of an assault weapon.



