Southbridge man says he has good reasons for flying flags neighbors find offensive

SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Southbridge residents called police after they say a homeowner started flying a Nazi flag. When neighbors expressed their concerns, they say the man put a Confederate flag up in its place.

Paul Gibeault, 65, took down the Nazi flag Monday after a concerned citizen, Brian Harvard, posted a photo to the town’s Facebook page that received an overwhelmingly negative response.

“I was notified about it by a neighbor first,” Harvard said. “I couldn’t believe it so I had to see it for myself and I’m just shocked and disgusted.”

The first flag was then replaced with a Confederate banner that reads, “Don’t tread on me.”

Neighbors say both flags are disturbing.

“What we need to see in the country is more unity,” neighbor Ramon Pelaez said. ”

Gibeault says he is a veteran who loves America and thinks he is misunderstood by the town.

“This was just to wake people up a little bit and people are taking it out of context- it could be taken as a religious symbol,” Gibeault said. “Germany was a good country in the beginning.”

Gibeault added that he believes illegal immigration is ruining the country and said, “I’m not supporting Hitler. But this country will become like Nazi Germany if we keep traveling down this road we’re on.”

Harvard says he does not buy into Gibeault’s explanation.

“I think it is a strange way to reflect that opinion. I just don’t want Nazis in my town or in my neighborhood especially.”

Gibeault’s name and address were posted to the Facebook page along with the photo and he says he is beginning to feel threatened.

“I repeatedly said that I want no action taken against him,” Harvard said in response. “This is not a call for violence.”

Local police say they are surveilling the area.

Southbridge Police Chief Shane Woodson said that while the display is inappropriate and certainly offensive to many, it is not illegal.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)