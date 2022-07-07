SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Southbridge Police have issued a warning about a viral TikTok challenge called the Orbeeze challenge.

The challenge encourages people to do drive-by shootings with gel-ball guns using Orbeeze, small gel balls made of water. People have begun to freeze the gel balls to intensify their effects.

Police said they have received calls already and will not hesitate to charge someone if they hurt someone while doing this challenge.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)