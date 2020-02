SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Southbridge police are turning to the public for help locating a missing man.

Kerry Perrin, 44, has been reported missing and his loved ones are concerned about his well-being, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Southbridge Police Department at 508-764-5420 or utilize our Tip411 app.

