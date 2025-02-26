SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southbridge Academy student was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of stabbing another student with a pair of scissors.

Scott Gomes, 19, of Southbridge, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threat of dangerous items or hijack.

Police say on Wednesday, they responded to Southbridge Academy for reports of a student who had been stabbed by another student.

Following an investigation, Southbridge police say a 19-year-old student, identified as Gomes, was making disruptive and threatening statements. At one point, he began arguing with another student, and a teacher came to break it up.

Police say Gomes continued to make threatening comments and picked up a pair of scissors. He is accused of then throwing the scissors and running out of the classroom.

Police say the scissors punctured another student in the thigh which required them to be taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gomes was taken into custody a short distance from the school. He was processed and will be held pending arraignment in Dudley District Court on Thursday.

