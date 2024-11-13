SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews from several towns were on scene at a fire in Southbridge Wednesday morning.

Two triple-deckers on Union Street caught fire, which at one point was shooting flames out of the structures’ roofs.

The fire chief said the back of one building was fully engulfed and it spread to a neighboring building.

Officials said the fire began around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday and that about 25 to 30 people live inside the two buildings, both of which had to be evacuated.

Displaced residents have been relocated to a senior center where a temporary shelter has been opened.

