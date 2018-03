BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Southeastern Massachusetts may see the snow jackpot during the third March nor’easter.

Up to 18 inches of snow is expected in the area.

Flakes began to stick in Bridgewater around 4 a.m. as the rain transitioned into snow.

Officials urged drivers to stay off the road as the storm intensified.

